Pipe Pretender May Be Well-Handicapped

Sometimes you just have to take a risk in this game, and with the possibility that likely favourite Investment Manager may be better over further, I will be having a small each-way bet on David Pipe’s Induno here instead.

Not seen in action since coming home fourth at Cheltenham in November last year, the seven-year-old has had a wind operation since then, and arrives with just the five career starts on the clock including wins at Ffos Las in a bumper and over hurdles at Sedgefield.

I could be wrong but I just get the feeling a mark of 113 underestimates his true abilities and although we have to take his fitness on trust, he could still go well for his shrewd connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Induno 12.35pm Chepstow 5/2 William Hill.