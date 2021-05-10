Captain weighted to score overdue success at Catterick

Having shaped ring rusty on return to action and been eased further in the weights, Captain Jameson is a strong fancy to gain an overdue success in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Catterick (3.25).

This John Quinn trained six-year-old has won once and been placed twice in four starts at this venue, with the success coming over this trip.

He is now on a losing run off 22 having not scored since landing a competitive 19-runner class 4 contest at York back in October 2018 when scoring by just over two lengths off a mark of 82.

However, Captain Jameson has posted a number of solid efforts in defeat to make the frame off marks in the 80s and ran very well in last year’s class 2 Ayr Bronze Cup when a 4 1/2 length seventh of 23 to Roundhay Park off 77.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off a career-low mark of 68 and that gives him outstanding claims from a handicapping perspective on ground which holds no fears.

Captain Jameson is also entitled to strip much fitter for a recent spin at Ayr off 2lb higher when a not knocked about fourth of five to Pearl Of Qatar and this is his second outing after wind surgery.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Captain Jameson (7/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)