Saunders STOPPED in 8 rounds by DEVASTATING Canelo upper-cut

British WBO world super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders lost the coveted BELT overnight after being STOPPED at the end of the 8th round of his MASSIVE unification CLASH with Pound for Pound KING Canelo Alvarez.

Photo – Michelle Farsi/Matchroom

The Mexican [Alvarez] put on a BLISTERING performance to claim the tough BRITS WBO strap to add to his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, Saunders was behind on all the judges scorecards when he was hit with a DEVASTAING upper-cut in the 8th round and with his right eye shut tight trainer Mark Tibbs made the decision to throw in the towel and shave his charge from further punishment in the 9th.

Photo – Michelle Farsi/Matchroom

Although Canelo won the early rounds a BRAVE as a lion Saunders did do better in the middle rounds only to get caught by that BIG upper-cut which put an end to his dreams of unifying the division.

Canelo’s performance once again showed why his is the BEST in the business and racked up his 56th PROFESSIONAL victory in the process.