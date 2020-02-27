Class-dropping Vino’s the Choice at Musselburgh

Having been eased further in the weights, Vino’s Choice makes plenty of appeal in the 1.30 Musselburgh today now dropped back in class.

This eight-year-old won a class 5 bumper at Perth when trained by Gavin Cromwell and after joining Lucinda Russell was allotted a stiff opening handicap hurdle mark of 110.

Vino’s Choice struggled as a result but did run well over this course and distance in November 2018 when a 4 1/2 length third to Rioja Day in a class 5 off 93.

He was the on the sidelines for 451 days before being far from disgraced on his comeback run over course and distance at the beginning og the month when a keeping on nevre nearer 10 1/4 length seventh of 13 to Bathsheba bay in a class 4 off 92.

The form of that race was boosted twice here yesterday with the runner-up Blooriedotcom scoring easily by seven lengths and the fourth home Pammi landing a gamble when beating Gemologist who came fifth.

Zabeel Star, who came sixth, has also since landed a bumper at Newcastle – so the form reads well in realation to this lower grade class 5 affair.

Vino’s Choice is able to race in it off 4lb lower and now looks potentially well weighted off a revised rating of just 88.

He has also won and finished third in his two starts in the grade and has the services of Blair Campbell in the saddle who takes off another 3lb witb his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Vino’s Choice (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)