Carp Kid the standout wager at Windsor

Now dropped back in class, the well-treated Carp Kid looks to hold leading claims of getting back to winning ways in the extended 1m 3f handicap on today’s card at Windsor (1.40).

This John Flint trained six-year-old is a course and distance winner having landed a class 5 back in 2018 off a mark of 68.

He went on to in another class 5 at Chepstow the following year off 69 and although Carp Kid failed to get his head in front last year he did post some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame.

They included a 2 1/2 length second of 11 to Broad Appeal in a class 5 at the venue and when runner-up, again at this track, in a class 4 off the same rating.

Carp Kid also ran well in class 4 contests here and at Goodwood when second and fourth off a rating of 74.

He now drops back down into class 5 company off a mark of 69 and that makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective at a track where he has won once and been placed three times in five outings.

So, in what looks a very winnable race for the grade, Carp Kid thus rates the best bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Carp Kid (15/4 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)