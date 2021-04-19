Musahaba a strong fancy on handicap debut

Musahaba looks potentially well-treated and is a strong fancy to open his account now stepped back up in trip in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Pontefract (2.30).

This four-year-old had two starts last season over 1m 2f when trained in Ireland by Kevin Prendergast and shaped with promise in the second of those when a 8 1/2 length fifth of nine to Dawn Patrol at Naas.

The winner went on to land a Group 3 at the Curragh off an official rating of 108 whilst the runner-up Daylight Come has since opened his account off an official rating of 87.

Hotspur Harry, who came fourth, has also won since in a class 4 handicap off 74. Eagles Flight, who finished 3 1/2 lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also gone on to open his account off a rating of 80.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair an Musahaba makes his handicap debut in it off a mark of just 70.

I think that is very exploitable and he comes into the race having finished third at this venue on his first start for David O’Meara when surprisingly dropped down to 6f and getting outpaced a furlong from home to be beaten 11 lengths.

That was his first start for 258 days, so he is entitled to strip fitter for it, and the step back up to a mile is far more suitable and sure to see him in a better light in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Musahaba (5/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)