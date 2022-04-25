Rain Can Wash Away His Rivals

I doubt too many people will agree with me when I suggest Rain Cap has a good chance in the 6.15pm at Musselburgh tonight – and they may be correct – but he does look overpriced and has a pretty decent chance of hitting the frame at least.

Already a course and distance winner, he was spotted running on late after meeting trouble in running over a furlong shorter at Wolverhampton earlier this month, and as that was his first start since October, improvement seems pretty much assured. He runs off the same mark now and with the trip ideal and hopefully a clear run, he could get involved at a big price and land the place parts of our bets with any luck.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rain Cap 6.15pm Musselburgh 8/1 888sport.com