Caspers Court worth another chance at 18/1

Caspers Court failed to live up to expectations on handicap debut, but having been dropped a couple of pounds looks worth another chance and appeals each-way at 18/1 in the 1.20 at Fontwell today.

This five-year-old won an Irish point over 3m, after which he joined trainer Kayley Woollacott and shaped quite nicely in a bumper at Exeter when a 15 1/2 length sixth of 15 to Haldon Hill.

His three subdsequent runs over hurdles have not been devoid of promisre, with the pick being when a plugging on 22 length third of seven to Bold Plan over 2m 1f at Exeter.

The winner is a smart sort who easily landed a valuable Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Haydock to be rated 140, whilst the runner-up Southfield Stone went on to land a Grade 2 next time up at Kempton to be raised to 148.

In the circumstances Vaspers court ran as well as could be expected, and he appealedas the type to do better now going down the handicap route.

He made is debut in that sphere off what looked a fair mark of 106, but after being well-backed and leading weakened badly three from home to finish a tailed off sixth of eigth over 3m at Taunton.

The drop back ro 2m 5f may well see him in a different light having since been given a break and a revised rating of 104 for Caspers Court makes him interesting in this under Harry Cobden for all that the yard have not had a winner for a long time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pt each-way Caspers Court (18/1 bet365 – BOG)