Stamp Your Feet worth siding with at Sedgefield

Stamp Your Feet has become dangerously well-treated, so now dropped back down itno class 4 company has to be of interest in the 3.00 at Segefield today.

This Tom George trained seven-year-old was last successful in a class 2 handicap hurdle at Haydock back in Decemeber 2017 when scoring by two lengths off a mark of 128.

He backed that up with a solid 3/4 length second at Musselburgh off 132 and also ran well in a class 2 at that venue in February of last year when beaten just over three lengths into fourth behind Calett Mad off 135.

Having failed to take to fences last season, Stamp You Feet has also failed to shine in two starts this campiagn having been switched back to hurdling.

However he is now able to race off a redeuced raing of just 112 – and that gives him outstanding claims at the weights in this class 4 affair.

To me Stamp Your Feet looks potentially thrown-in at the weights on the picks of his form and he has only had three starts in this grade – hitting the frame on two occasions.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Stamp Your Feet (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)