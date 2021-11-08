Maximum Chances At Exeter

Exeter put on a pretty decent card this afternoon and I get the feeling that the novice hurdle at 1.10pm may be an informative contest. Luttrell lad is the obvious one with a rating of 135, while Judicial Law is another with plenty of improvement to come but I Am Maximus may be the one.

Trained by the amazing Nicky Henderson, he has only had the one start when sent to Cheltenham for a classy bumper which he took by a couple of lengths from My Drogo, who has gone on to win his next five starts, peaking with a Grade One win in the Mersey Hurdle at Aintree in April. Admittedly this is his hurdling debut, but it looks as if he may be way above average and if that is the case, a winning start to his new career is more than just a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win I Am Maximus 1.10pm Exeter Evens most bookmakers