Cathayensis fancied to follow-up at Wolverhampton

Having scored in good style last time out, Cathayensis is fancied to make light of a rise in the weights and follow-up in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (6.00).

This Grant Tuer trained filly shaped with plenty of promise in her first three starts. In the first of those kept on from the rear to finish a never nearer 5 1/4 length fifth of 11 to Majestic Tejaan in a class 6 novice contest without being unduly knocked about.

Cathayensis then put in a similar effort in a class 4 novice over 7f at this venue where she shaped better than the 15 1/4 lengths she was beaten when fifth of nine to Liberated Lady.

She was then given a break before posting an eye-catching in a class 5 maiden over 6f here when keeping on from well off the pace to finish a never nearer 4 1/2 length fifth of 11 to Al Shoughor.

The winner is a well-bred sort whilst the second home Get Funky was well-supported to make a winning debut.

Cathayensis was allotted what looked an exploitable opening handicap mark of 56 of the back of those runs and duly took advantage to open her account over 7f at Newcastle last month when anding a 12-runner class 6 contest by 1 1/4 lengths.

After chasing the leaders she hung left and ran on strongly to lead inside the final furlong to be well on top at the finish and win going away.

The runner-up has since run well to be beaten just a neck whilst the fourth home Kodiac Brown Bear, from whom she was receiving just 1lb, has gone on to bag a brace of successes and ran off 71 when last seen in action.

That gives the for a strong look in relation to this class 6 affair and suggests a 6lb rise in the weightsfor Cathayensis is more than fair.

I think a revised rating of 62 could seriously underestimate her ability, especially given her lightly-raced and progressive profile, and the step up to a mile promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Cathayensis (5/1 bet365, BetVictor – BOG)