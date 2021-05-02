Where’s Jeff handicapped to strike at Hamilton

Where’s Jeff has a good record at Hamilton, so having become dangerously well-treated rates the standout bet on the card in the 1m 3f handicap there today (3.55).

This Mick Easterby trained six-year-old has won once and been placed twice in four starts at the Scottish venue.

He enjoyed a productive time in 2019 when winning three times, with the last of those successes coming in a class 3 at Thirsk where he scored by a neck off a mark of 81.

Although Where’s Jeff failed to get his head in front last year he did run well over 1m 1f here when a length runner-up to Dark Jedi in a class 4 over 1m 1f off 83 on the second start of the campaign.

Indeed, he tends to need a run to put himself straight and he comes into this having shaped quite nicely on return to action at Beverley last month when a keeping on 2 3/4 length fourth of seven to G For Gabrial.

Where’s Jeff has since been dropped another couple of pounds an is now able to race in this class 5 affair off a rating of just 68.

That is lower than all three of his last successes and makes him a huge player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Where’s Jeff (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)