Catterick Friday Tips: Music Society of major interest

On the back of two promising runs this season,, I think Music Society holds outstanding claims of getting back to winning ways in the 6f handicap at Catterick (3.35).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old did well in 2019 when winning three times and also posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The last of those successes came in the class 2 Ayr Bronze Cup where after tracking the leaders on the far side he stayed on strongly when shaken-up to challenge by Paul Mulrennan at the furlong marker to beat Highly Sprung by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 81.

As a result, Music Society started the last campaign on a mark of 86 and failed to trouble the judged in his first five starts.

However, he was far from disgraced in the second of those when fourth of nine in the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton off 85 and also shaped better than the bare result suggest when fifth of 15 to Abel Handy at Ripon off 81.

Music Society went on to finish a fine length second in a class 3 at Haydock on his penultimate outing of the campaign off 80.

He is now able to race off 79 and ran well of his current mark on return to action in a class 3 over 5f at Ripon when slowly away before staying on strongly to finish a 3/4 length fifth of nine to Victory Angel.

Altough then not so good next time up at Thirsk, Music Society quickly bounced back last time out in this grade – class 4 – when a 1 1/4 length runner-up to Roundhay Park at Doncaster.

He did best of those that raced prominently that day and I think this is a weaker race for the grade. So off a mark 2lb lower than when last successful, I think this looks a good opportunity for Music Society to notch a fifth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Music Society (11/4 William Hill)