Epsom Friday Tips: Arigato appeals at 12/1

Having shaped with promise on return to action, I think Arigato is decent value and worth a punt at 12/1 in the 7f Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap at Epsom (5.40).

This William Jarvis trained six-year-old showed improved form at the start of last season when winning twice at Newmarket.

After landing a class 4 by 9 1/2 lengths, Arigato followed up off 8lb higher in a class 2 when running on strongly to account for Blown By Wind by a length off a mark of 87.

He then ran very well in his hat-trick bid off 92 when a three length fourth of 17 to Motakhayyel in a hot renewal of the class 2 Bunbury Cup.

Arigato’s form then tailed off, but he has slipped down the weights as a result and is now able to race in this class 3 off 87.

That’s just 2lb higher than when last victories and makes him a leading player at the weights – especially on his run in the Bunbury Cup.

Arigato also comes into this on the back of a decent run on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last month off 1lb higher where after tracking the leader and having every chance a furlong from home he faded to be beaten just over three lengths.

That should have out him spot on for this and he has proven form here having won once and been placed twice in four outings.

So with the stable also in good form at present, Arigato makes plenty of each-way appeal at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Arigato (12/1 bet365, William Hill)