Celtic Rising worth a wager on debut for George

Celtic Rising looks a fascinating contender on debut for Tom George in the 3.45 at Leicester and worth siding with at 11/2.

This eight-year-old had some fairly useful form to his name over hurdles when trained in Ireland by Henry De Bromhead, landing a 20-runner maiden at Down Royal by six lengths before being far from disgraced when a 15 length fourth of eight to Cartwright in a Listed affair at Navan off an official rating 124.

The second home in the latter, Articulum, ran off 148 last time out over fences whilst the sixth home Roaring Bull – who finished 11 1/2 lengths behind the selection – has this season won the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown off 134 and finished a solid fifth of 18 to Totall Recall last time out in the Thyestes at Gowran Park off 142.

That gives the forn a decent look in relation to this class 3 and suggests Celtic Rising could be well-treated off his current mark of 122.

Celtic Rising has since had just two starts over fences, falling at Limerick and finishing a well-beaten fifth of six to the now very smart Riders Onthe Storm at Punchestown.

However, he has since undergone wind surgery and joined a yard that has an overall strike rate of just under 24 per cent at the venue.

Celtic Rising does have an absence of 353 days to overcome, but this is a weak race for the grade and he could be well-handciapped enough to get away with it and has proven winning form on heavy ground.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Celtic Rising (11/2 bet365 Sky Bet – BOG)