Mud-loving Ardmayle weighted to strike

Now switched back to hurdles, the mud-loving Ardmayle is a strong fancy to cash-in on a drop in the weights and get back to winning ways in the 3.15 at Leicester today.

This Ali Stronge trained eight-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at the track and has a 35 per cent strike rate on testing ground.

His last win over hurdles came on heavy ground at Chepstow of a mark of 111 and he went on to finish fourth of 10 to Man Of Plenty on bottomless ground in a Listed class 1 affair at Sandown off 121.

Ardmayle’s last success also came at Sandown in February of last year when landing a class 3 handciap chase off 118.

He kicked off this campaign in a Listed class 1 handicap hurdle at Ascot when a well-beaten 13th of 15 to Gumball off 123 and has been far from disgraced in two subsequent starts over fences – including when sixth of 14 to Magic Saint in a class 2 at Newbury off 128.

Ardmayle is now able to race back over hurdles off a reduced rating of just 114 and that gives him a huge shout at the weights in this weak looking class 3 affair.

The assessor appears to have been extremely kind so, under his optimum conditions at a venue which clearly suits, Ardmayle rates the best bet of the day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Ardmayle (7/2 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)