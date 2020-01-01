Cepage the Paddy Power punt

On the back of two cracking efforts, Cepage looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the Paddy Power handicap Chase at Cheltenham today (2.00).

This Venetia Williams trained seven-year-old went down by just 1 1/2 lengths to subsequent Grade 1 Ryanair Chase hero Frodon in last year’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup over course and distance where his cause was not helped by a bad mistake two from home.

Cepage did not race for the remainder of last season but looked as good as ever on return to action in a valuable handicap chase at Aintree when a 1 3/4 length second to the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Riders Onthe Storm.

He was attempting to give the winner 7lb that day and that one has since come out and bolted up at Ascot to be rated 162.

The pair alos pulled 12 lengths clear of susbqeuent winner Oldgrangewood – so the form looks rock solid.

Cepage has sinmce finished a fine 2 3/4 length fourth of 13 to Warthog off a rating of 155 in this year’s renewal of the Cspain Caviar where he ould have finsihed closer but for being carried right after the last.

He is able to race in this off an unchanghed rating, so that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective.

His proven course form is another plus and Williams continues to be among the winners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cepage (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)