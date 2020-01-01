Redford Road the one to be on in Cheltenham opener

The progressive Redford Road looks the one to be on in the Listed 2m 4f Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham today (12.15).

This Nigel Twiston-Davies five-year-old made it three wins from four starts over the obstacles when showing tremendous guts to land the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Trial over 3m here last month.

Sent off a seemingly unfancied 14/1, he raced towards the rear of the eight-strong field before making stealthy headway two flights from home.

He then took up the running rounding the home turn led the field but looked beaten when Champagne Well headed him approaching the last and went a couple of lengths clear.

On the stiff uphill run in, however, Redford Road found a renewed effort and rallied in the last furlong to get up and score by half a length from Fergal O’Brien’s charge.

Given that Champagne Well had previously won at The Showcase meeting at the track in October before finding only the exciting Thyme Hill three lengths too good in a Grade 2 at the home of jumps racing last month, the form looks solid.

It makes Redford Road of obvious intrest in this now dropped back down in grade and it looks a good opening for him to go in again and enhance his claims for the Albert Bartlett at the Chesltenham Festival in March.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Redford Road (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)