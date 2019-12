After 12 grueling round Gervonta Davis KO’s Yunokis Gamboa.

This was a cracking fight with Davis well ahead on our card 8 rounds to the Tank, 2 even and 1 to Gamboa going into the 12th.

Going into the 12th how Gamboa was still standing shows the heart this guy has and Davis was so tired he tried to land a shot and misses falling to the floor. He gets up and lands a peach of a punch to end the bout with 1 minute to go.

Davis is now the WBA lightweight campion of the world.