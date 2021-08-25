Channon Colt Can Carry Top Weight To Success At Newmarket

Not the biggest field ever assembled for a Newmarket handicap with just the five runners, but I am rather hoping that the in-form Boogie Time will help to make the market and give us a better price for my selection, Cairn Gorm.

Trained by Mick Channon, the three-year-old does have to try to carry ten-stone to success this afternoon but he is dropped in class after a length and three-quarter sixth in a Class Two handicap at Ascot off a mark 2lb higher.

Last season he took a Group Three at Deauville and was very highly tried, but I am hoping a drop to more realistic company can see him get to the front where it counts, for the first time since August last year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cairn Gorm 4.30pm Newmarket 3/1 most bookmakers