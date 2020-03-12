Cheltenham Destival Friday Tips: Ciel De Neige the County Hurdle choice

I thought Ciel De Neige was arguably an unlucky loser when when runner-up last stime out, so off just 4lb higher he looks weighted to make a bold bid to go one better in the 2m Grade 3 County Handicap Hurdle on teh final day of the Cheltenham Festival (2.10).

This five-year-old shaped well in three runs in France anmd was was subsequently puchased by JP McManus and sent to join champion Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

He then a blinder on his debut for the Clossuton maestro when third of 21 to Band Of Outlaws in the Grade 3 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at this meeting 12 montsh ago.

The runner-up Coko Beach, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has won since and finished second in a Grade 2 off 142. That form reads well in relation to this and Ciel De Neige comes into the contest on the back of three solid runs this season.

In the first of those at Fairyhouse, Ciel De Neige was a huge eye-catcher when finishing fourth of 15 to Janidil. He then turned over in a maiden hurdle when sent off the 1/4 favourite, but got badly impeded two from home when travelling strongly before flying home and failing by only a head to overhaul Argumental.

Ciel De Neige was a strong fancy for the Betfair Hurdle on the back of those efforts and looked all over the winner when getting left in the laed at the last only to hang right and get chinned close home to go down by 3/4 of a length to Pic D’orhy off a rating of 135.

He was in front too long in my opinion and would have won hasd he kept straight, so a 4lb rise looks more than fair and everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ciel De Neige (8/1 bet365 – pating 5 places)