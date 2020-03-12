Cheltenham Festival Friday Tips: A Wave Of The Sea value at 14s in Triumph Hurdle

With so many in the race liking to force the pace, A Wave Of The Sea looks worth an each-way punt at 14/1 in the 2m Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle that gets proceedings underway on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival thiis Friday (1.30).

This JP McManus owned and Jospeh O’Brien trained four-year-old has plenty of experience and has won three of his six starts over hurdles.

He comes into this on the back of a career-best performance when landing the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown by just over a length from Wolf Prince.

After racing towards the rear, A Wave Of The Sea made good headway approaching two out. He was the closing and left in second when leader Aspire Tower came to grief at the last.

A Wave Of The Sea then stayed on strongly to win going away at the line and score a shade cosily in the end.

I thought that Aspire Tower looked beat when crashing out and the way in which A Wave Of The Sea finished off so powerfully suggests he may well have won if Henry De Bromhead’s charge had managed to stay on his feet and found something like others thought he might.

If that is the case then A Wave Of The Sea should not be available to be backed at more than double the odds of Aspire Tower for this contest.

There is every chance that Allmankind, Aspire Tower, Goshen and Solo could cut each others throats. That will set it up for a close and A Wave Of The Sea fits that bill.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way A Wave Of The Sea (14/1 bet365)