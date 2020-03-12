Cheltenham Festival Friday Tips: Us And Them a 25/1 each-way play in Grand Annual

Us And Them has proven Cheltenham Festival form and has slipped to a handy mark, so at 25/1 looks worth an each-way wager in the 2m Grade 3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase there on Friday (4.50).

This Joseph O’Brien trained sevenm year-old ran very well over course and distnace at this o meetkng 12 months ago when staying on from off the pace to finish a 13 length second of 12 to Duc Des Genievres in the Grade 1 Arkle Novices’ Chase off an official rating of 151.

Us And Them went onto finish at 1 3/4 length second to Ornua in another Grade 1 at Aintree off the same rating and there was lots to like about his retuurn to action this season when a seven length third to Snow Falcon in a Grade 2 at Gowran Park back In October.

He has since failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings, but as a result is now able to race in this off a reduced rating of 148.

It gives Us An Them every chance fro a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and O’Brien has given him a break since his last run to freshen up.

He is also a hold-up performer that isn ideally suited by a strong end-to-end gallop and looks sure to get that scenario here.

So all in all, I think Us And Them has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way (25/1 Coral – paying 5 places)