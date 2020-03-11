Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Lots to like about Le Breuil in Kim Muir

Now back down to his last winning mark, Le Breuil looks worth a wager at 7/1 under Jamie Codd in the 3m 2f Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase that brings proceedings to a close on day three of the Cheltenham Festival (5.40).

This Ben Pauling trained eight-year-old developed into a smart novice chaser last season when winning twice and posting some really solid efforts in defeat, including a fine staying on 7 1/4 lengths third to subsequent RSA Chase runner-up and Gold Cup hope Santini in a Grade 2 at Newbury.

Le Breuil went on to enjoy his finest hour at this meeting when running out an ultra-game winner of the extended 3m 7f National Hunt Chase off an official rating of 145 under Codd.

He fought back tenaciously to beat Discorama by 1/2 a length and e runner-up ran a cracker when third in the Ultima here earlier in the week to give the form a solid look.

Le Breuil then failed to shine on seasonal reappearance when pulled-up in a Grade 2 hurdle contest at Wetherby, but quickly left that run behind when switched back to fences and finishing seventh of 18 to Walk In The Mill in the Grade 3 Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree off a mark of 150.

He made headway to hold every chance two from home, before being unable to find an extra from the elbow on the long run-in to be beaten just under 20 lengths.

Le Breil has since finished a decent staying on fifth of 13 to Kimerlite Candy in the Grade 2 Classic Chase at Warwick off 148 and the assessor has dropped him 3lb since.

He is now able to race off the same rating as when winning here 12 months ago, so that gives him major claims from a handicappinbg perspective in my book on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Le Breuil (7/1 Sky Bet – paying 6 places)