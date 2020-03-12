Cheltenham Festival Friday Tips: Front View makes plenty of appeal in Martin Pipe

Front View looks potentially well-treated and makes plenty of appeal in the final race of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday, the 2m 4f Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5.30).

Theis Joseph O’Brien trained fbve-year-old won a bumper and shaped really nicely on hurdles debut at Down Royal in November when second of 17 to Envoi Allen.

Although bot match for the winner, Front View syuck to the task well without being unduly knocked aboutto be beaten 6 1/2 lengths.

The winner is something verty special indeed and was ultra-impressive when landing the Ballynore Novices’ Hurdle here earlier in the eek off an offical rating of 156.

Front View also finsihed four lengths in front of third home Entoucas who has won since and finished third in a Listed contest.

It gives the form a solid look and Front View has since landed a 24-runner maiden hurdle at Cork before finishing a very eye-catching second last time out at Thurles under tender handling following a break.

He now makes his eagerly awaited handicqp debut off a mark of 139 and that looks lenient judged on his run behind Envoi Allen.

Front View is also unexposed and has clearly been laid out for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Front View (5/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 5 places)