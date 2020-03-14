Coeur de Lion worth a shot at 20/1 under Cannon

Coeur de Lion looks on a potentially handy mark annd worth an each-way wager at 20/1 in the 2.40 at Kempton today now reunited with Tom Cannon.

This Alan King trained seven-year-old is a smart dual purpose performer who has some decent form to his name over hurdles in the 2016/17 season which saw him successful on two occassions.

In the second of those at Sandown he dug deep to beat the smart Rather Be, who went on to land a valuable handicap hurdle at the Aintree Grand National Festival of 136, by a head.

Prior to that, Coeur de Lion has posted some solid efforts in defeat – including when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to subsequent Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle winner Defi Du Seueil.

He was also far from disgraced in that Cheltenham Festival contest, finishing a 10 3/4 lenths event of 15 to Philip Hobbs’ charge.

Couer De Lion’s subsequent two runs in hot handicaps came off marks off 144 and 142, and he is now able to race off a reduced rating of 133.

It makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form, and he has shaped better than the bare result suggest in his last two starts under claimers and now gets the professional services of Cannon in the saddle who is two from three on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Coeur de Lion (20/1 BetVictor, Coral – BOG, paying 5 places)