Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Deyrann de Carjac looks cracking value at 16/1

I think Deyrann de Carjac looks on a handy mark in In the 2m 4f Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday (4.10), so at a tasty 16/1 he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

This Alan King trained seven-year-old won his first two starts over fences in good style, stayong on well in the second of those at Huntington when beating Pym by 3 1/2 lengths.

The runner-up went on to land his next two races, including when beating Imperial Aura – an impressive winner here earlier in the week off 143- by eight lengths at this venue to be rated 152.

Deyrann de Carjac then ran very well when a 6 1/2 length third to yesterday’s Grade 1 RSA winner Champ in a Grade 2 at Newbury, before finishing a solid staying on two length third to Midnight Shadow in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices’ Chase here over the trip of this off an official rating of 146.

He now make his handicap debut over the larger obstacles off 146 and that looks exploitable – especially judged on the form of those races

Deyrann de Carjac is also one from two over the trip, has proven form in soft ground and appeals as the type that should have more to offer now going down the handicap route.

He looks to have been laid out for the by King, who has a decent record with his runners in handicaps at this meeting, and goes well for Tom Cannon who has won and been placed twuce on him in five starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Deyrann de Carjac (16/1 Ladbrokes – paying 5 places)