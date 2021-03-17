Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Farclas fancied in Paddy Power Plate

In the 2m 4f Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase on day three of the Cheltenham Festival (3.40), I am very sweet on the chances of Farclas.

This seven-year-old won the 2018 running of the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at this meeting after which he lost his way and failed to trouble the judge in his next six starts.

However, he rediscovered his form when sent chasing and winning all of his first three starts over the larger obstacles in good style.

Injury then saw Farclas on the sidelines for 522 days but he has shown that he retains plenty of ability in three runs over fences this season.

In the last of those over 2m 5f at Leopardstown he was sent off 4/1 favourite and ran very well to finish fourth of 22 to Off You Go.

After being ridden to dispute the lead at the last, Farclas led briefly on the run-in before being unable to find any extra in the last 100 yards and be beaten 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 143.

Judged on that the drop back to this trip looks ideal and although Farclas now has to run off 3lb higher is current rating of 146 is still 6lb lower than what he was rated over hurdles at his peak.

It makes him big player from a handicapping perspective under Jack Kennedy who has won once and been placed four times in six starts on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Farclas (13/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 6 places)