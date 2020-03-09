Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Discorama weighted to go well in Ultima

Discorama looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and laid out to run a huge race in the 3m 1f Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday (2.50).

Trained In Ireland by Paul Nolan, this six-year-old has solid form to hsi name at thois meeting. After finishing runner-up to Blow by Blow in the 2018 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, Disocrama occupied the same spot when beaten just 1/2 by Le Breuil in the 3m 7f National Hunt 12 months ago.

He then went on to finish a fine 12-length runner-up to Delta Work in a Grade 1 over 3m at the Punchestown Festival off an official rating of 149.

The winner, who is now rated 171, has won two Grade 1s this season and is currently second favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup here on Friday.

A Plus Tard, who finished just over two lengths behind Discoram in third, had previously won up by 16 lengths in the Close Brothers at this meeting and beat Chacun Pour Soi by just under four lengths in a Grade 1 at Leoparstown ocer the Christmas period off an official rating of 160.

That gives the form an extremely strong look in relation to this and Discoramais able to race off what looks a very fair mark of 148 in my eyes.

There was also lots to like about his return to action at Wexford when second to Champagne Classic and

Discorama was the far from disgraced when eighth of 23 to Chris’s Dream under top weight in the Troytown at Navan.

He has since undergone wind surgery and Nolan ran him over hurdles in his final prep run to protect his chase mark for this.

So taking eveyything into account, Discorama loosk to have lots going for him and makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Discorama (8/1 Paddy Power – paying 6 places)