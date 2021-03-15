Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Pym a 16/1 punt in Ultima

Following a break, Pym looks an interesting contender and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 16/1 in the 3m 1f Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase (2.30).

This Nicky Henderson trained eight-year-old is three from seven over the larger obstacles. The second of those successes came over course and distance back in December 2019 where he made virtually all and stayed on strongly to beat the now 163-rated Imperial Aura by eight lengths.

Pym was then pulled-up in his next two starts, but following a break bounced back to winning ways at Sandown in November when making all to readily beat If The Cap Fits by 2 1/2 lengths off an official rating of 150.

He gave 6lb to the 162-rated runner-up who has since run well to finish third in a Grade 1 at Kempton and runner-up in the Portman Cup at Taunton.

Pym then ran below par when turned out quickly and finishing a 10 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Yorkhill in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle off a mark of 154 when partnered by Daryl Jacob.

I thought the race came too soon and he has since being given a 108 day break. That looks a shrewd move as Pym has a good record fresh

He is also now reunited with Nico de Boinville who has won five times and been placed twice on him in nine starts.

Having been dropped a pound, Pym is now racing off a mark of 153 and on the pick of his form that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pym (16/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill – paying 5 places)