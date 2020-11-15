Cheltenham Sunday Tips: Countister a 25/1 each-way play in Greatwood

Countister ran no sort of race on seasonal reappearance, but having been dropped another 5lb in the weights I think she looks too well-treated to ignore and worth an each-way play at 25/1 in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham today (3.00).

This eight-year-old mare had some smart to her name when trained in France and winning three of her six starts and after joining Nicky Henderson ran a race full of promise when runner-up to Cap Soleil in a novice hurdle at Newbury.

Countister then duly built on that to run out an easy seven length winner at Doncaster before following-up in good style at Sandown on soft ground.

Those successes earned her a crack at the Grade 1 mares Novices’ Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival here and she was far from disgraced when weakening late on to finish a 28 length fifth of 14 to Laurina.

Countister than ran a stormer following 365 days on the sidelines when a 1 3/4 length third of 23 to Ch’tibello in the Grade 3 County Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 133 where she held every chance at the last and stayed on well before losing second place in the dying stride.

She also didn’t shaped too badly in this 12 months ago when a never nearer a 14 1/4 length seventh of 14 to Harambe off 141 before running below par when eight of 13 to Not So Sleepy in the Betfair Exchange Trophy off 137.

Countister is now able to race off 130 and that makes her a big player at the weights on the pick of her form – especially judged on her run in the County Hurdle – if bouncing back following a below par effort at Ascot just over two weeks ago for a yard in good form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Countister (25/1 888sport – BOG, paying 5 places)