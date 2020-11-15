Cullen doubles 2020 title tally on Winter Series Day Five

Joe Cullen picked up his second title of the year on the final day of the PDC Winter Series in Coventry.

Cullen defeated Polish number one Krzysztof Ratajski 8-4 in the final with a 105.1 average to follow up his European Tour event win in October.

The title looked unlikely for the world number 17 as he trailed Justin Pipe 5-0 in the opening round, but an incredible comeback sparked a run of six further victories to claim the final Players Championship event of the year.

Wins over Chris Dobey and Niels Zonneveld followed, before a 6-0 whitewash of Boris Krcmar saw him through to the quarter-finals.

There, he edged out Daryl Gurney 6-5 before defeating Andy Boulton 7-3 in the semi-finals.

With Ratajski leading 2-1 in the opening stages, the Polish World Cup star missed break opportunities, allowing Cullen to level up.

A break of throw soon followed for Cullen to go 5-3 in front, a lead which the Yorkshireman pressed home for the remainder of the match.

Elsewhere, the fifth of five consecutive days of Players Championship events at the Ricoh Arena saw Kim Huybrechts and Boulton reach ProTour semi-finals for the first time in over two years.

Having picked up titles on both the first two days, Michael Smith ends the Winter Series Order of Merit on top, while Jermaine Wattimena qualifies for the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts as the highest ranked non-qualified player.