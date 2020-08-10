Leicester Tips: Lots to like about Queen Of Burgundy

Having dropped to a handy mark, I think Queen Of Burgundy looks decent value at 9/1 and worth a punt in the 6f handicap at Leicester today (3.30).

Trained by Christine Dunnett, this four-year-old filly won her her sole starts over this course and distance here in May of last year when landing a class 5 off 69.

She then went on to finish in the frame in three of her next five starts off 75, 77 and 76 before resuming winning ways in a class 4 at Yarmouth when scoring by a short-head off 76.

Queen Of Burgundy has has just three starts this season and ran well on the second of those when staying on well to finish a 7 1/2 length third of 12 to Rewaayat in a class 5 at Salisbury off 76.

She then failed to shine last time out in a class 4 at Yarmouth won by a progressive sort in the shape of Aristocrat Lady, but has been dropped 2lb as a result and this class 5 represents a return to calmer waters.

Queen Of Burgundy is now able to race off a revise rating of 74, 2lb lower than when last victorious.

It gives her a big chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of her form and Kevin Lundie also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen Of Burgundy (9/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, William Hill)