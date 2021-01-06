Daysaq looks too big at 12s

In the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.20), I think Daysaq looks decent value at 12/1 to open his account.

This four-year-old was sent off well-backed on both his starts for Owen Burrows, after which he joined Mark Loughnane and was allotted an opening handicap mark of 68.

He ran his best race for his new handler back in November when staying on from off the pace to finish a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Napping of 61.

Things haven’t gone to plan in two subsequent outings, with Daysaq encountering trouble in running when a 2 1/2 length fifth to Sir Hector – who he now meets on 5lb better terms – at Chelmsford before being left poorly placed last time out when sixth at Newcastle.

However, he has shaped better than the bare result on each occasion and as if he has enough ability to in a class 6 race of this nature.

He is also now able to race of 60 and that makes him a player at the weights judged on his aforementioned run at Kempton.

Daysaq can also be backed at nearly double the odds of Sir Hector and that makes him look overpriced and the value bet here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Daysaq (12/1 bet365 – BOG)