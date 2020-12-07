It all adds up to Spreadsheet in Chelmsford sprint

Following an eye-catching run last time out and having been eased further in the weights, Spreadsheet looks to hold leading claims of belatedly opening his account in the 6f handicap at Chelmsford today (4.25).

This three-year-old is yet to get his head in front in 11 starts but has run well to make the frame on four occasions and dropped a long way in the weights.

They include when a length third of eight to Autumn Trail in a class 4 maiden over 5f at this venue back in February off an official rating of 80.

Spreadsheet is now able to race off just 54 in this class 6 affair and comes into it having run really well off 1lb higher when a 1 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Comeatchoo over this trip at Lingfield.

After being steadied at the start, Jim Boyles charge made good headway late on and ran on strongly inside the last furlong to be nearest at the finish.

He was given far too much to do and given how the race panned out did well to get a close as he did at the line.

This is arguably a weaker class 6 affair, so if building on that effort I think Spreadsheet is weighted to get off the mark here on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Spreadsheet (11/4 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)