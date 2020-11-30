Choosey a punt off career-low mark

Having become dangerously well-treated, Choosey looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.20).

This Mick Easterby trained five-year-old was last successful over this course and distance back in December when finishing off strongly to land a class 5 by a nose off a mark of 65.

He got put up to 70 for that and his best run since came in a class 5 at Musselburgh in September when a 1 3/4 length fourth of 12 to Victory Angel off 65.

Choosey also shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests last time out at Newcastle when denied a clear run and finishing a 5 1/4 length 10th of 14 to Ballyare.

He has since been dropped another 3lb in the weights and is now able to race in this class 6 affair off just 57.

That is a career-low and gives Choosey major claims at the weights on the pick of his form on just his third run in the grade.

So from a good draw in stall two and Paul Mulrennan in the saddle, I think he looks too well-treated to ignore here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Choosey (8/1 bet365 – BOG)