Christmas In April the answer to Sussex National

Christmas In April scored in good style last time out, so off just 3lb higher looks capable of following-up and landing the spoils in the Sussex National at Plumpton today (2.40).

This eight-year-old was a fairly useful hurdler when trained by Nicky Henderson – finished third of 23 in a hot class 2 handicap at Cheletenham off 119 – and has matched the form over fences sice joining Colin Tizzard.

After finishing a solid second on seasonal reapperance at Chepstow he made all when fitted with the cheepives for the first time and found plenty for pressure to land a four-runner contest over 3m 2f at Fontwell by 1 1/4 lengths from Gleno off 120.

The runner-up ran better than the bare result suggest at Wincanton yesterday when finishing fouirth having never jumped a twig throughout, whilst Tea Time On Mars – who finished a further 12 lengths back in third – won next time up.

That gives the form a fairly solid look and suggest a revised rating of 123 for Christmas In April may be on the lenient side.

The way in which he finished off that day also suggsted that the extra two furlongs of this should be right up his street.

Soft ground also holds no fears and he is clearly going the right way and remains open to further progress.

So in a field in which there are question marks of most of the 11 runners, he looks to have lots going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Christmas In April (4/1 bet365, Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes – BOG)