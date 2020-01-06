Our Dot’s Baby taken to cash-in on class drop

Now dropped in grade, Our Dot’s Baby looks weighted to get back to winning ways in the 12.50 at Chepstow today.

Ths eight-year-old mare had some smartf orm to her name when trained by Jeremy Scott, winning twice and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a 9 3/4 length third of 14 to Annie Mc in a Grade 2 handicap at Newbury last March off a mark of 125 and a 12 1/2 length third of four to Indefatigable in a Listed affair at Cheltenham the following month off the same rating.

Now in the care of Zoe Davidson, Our Dot’s Baby is able to race off 120 having been dropped 3lb since finishing sixth of 12 to Fair Katie last time out at Newbury in a class 3 where she led until weakening approaching the second last to be beaten just under 17 lengths.

That was her second back from a break following wind-surgery and she should now hopefully be spot on to do herself justice.

Our Dot’s Baby also now drops back down into class 4 company in which she has won twice and been placed once in four starts.

This is also a weak race for the grade and Pafe Fuller takess off another 5lb with her claim.

The cheekpieces also go on for the first time, so taking everything into account Our Dot’s Baby has lots going for her in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Our Dot’s Baby (6/1 bet365 – BOG)