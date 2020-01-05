Ede’iffs Elton worth siding with on handicap debut

Ede’iffs Elton looks a potential improver now going down the handicap route and worth a punt at 7/1 in the 2.10 at Plumpton today.

This Robert Walford trained six-year-old has shaped with promise in three quick runs in November/December.

In the first of those he plugged on to finish a 28 length sixth of 11 to Eclair Surf at Exeter.

The winner is a higly regarded sort who was thought good enough to compete in the Grade 1 Challo Hurdle next time up – fell when beaten – whilst the fourth home Amateur ran well last time out to finish runner-up in a handicap off a mark of 109.

Ede’iffs Elton has since finished in midfield in novice contests at Tantuon and Hereford when not kncoked about and now makes his handicap debut off a rating of 97.

That looks workable judged on his run behind Eclair Surf and the yard has done well with similar types in the past.

Rex Dingle also takes off a handy 3lb witn his claim and Ede’iffs Elton is the least exposed in the oine-up and open to further progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts in Ede’iffs Elton (7/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)