Christopher Wood of major interest at Musselburgh

Now dropped significantly in grade having been eased in the weights, Christoper Wood looks to hold outstanding claims of landing the spoils in the 4.05 at Musselburgh today.

This Paul Nicholls trained five-year-old was a smart juvenile hurdler last season, easily winning his first two starts before finishing a fine staying on 6 1/4 length third of nine to Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills in a Grade 1 at Aintree off an official rating of 142.

He then failed to fire on his final start of the campaign in the Grade 3 Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock and has also failed to trouble the judge in two starts this season.

However, those runs have come off 140 in a Grade 2 at Wincanton and a hot Listed handicap at Newbury won by ante post Champion Hurdle favourite Epatante.

This class 3 respresents a return to much calmer waters and having been dropped 5lb, Christopher Wood looks potentially thrown-in at the weights off 135 judged on his aformentioned run at Aintree.

He has also undergone a second wind op and hails from a yard that has a tremendous strike rate of 45 per cent with it’s runners at the Scottish venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Christoper Wood (13/8 Betfair, Sky Bet, Unibet)