So Satisfied weighted to strike

I thought so Satisfied shaped better than the bare result on return to action last time out, so having ebeen eased further in the weights he looks worth siding with at 6/1 in the 4.35 at Musselburgh today.

That run came at Catterick following a nine month absence where the Iain Jardine trained nine-year-old travelled nicely until fading two from home to finish a 16 1/4 length sixth of eight to Ask Paddy.

He shaped as if retaining plenty of abliity and looks sure to come on a bundle for the outing – his first followiong wind surgery.

The assessor has also been kind in quickly dropping him 4lb to a mark of 95. That is a career-low and 4lb lower than when last successful over this course and distance 12 months ago.

So Satified’s previous two wins over fences came off 109 and 99, so he is clearly now handicapped to go in again at any time.

The return to this venue is also a plus given that he has won twice and been placed three times in seven starts at it, so in receipt of weight from all his eight rivals So Satisfied looks to have plenty going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win So Satisfied (6/1 bet365 – BOG)