Dashing Perk a 13/2 punt at Aintree

Having shaped nicely on return to action, I think Dashing Perk is on a handy mark and worth a punt at 13/2 in the 2m 4f handicap chase at Aintree today (12.20).

This nine-year-old opened his chasing account at the second time of asking when scoring first time up last season at Sandown by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 123.

He then ran well in defeat at the same venue off 129 when a 5 1/2 length second of nine to Merecy Mercy Me where he finished 1 1/2 lengths in front of Cap Du Nord to whom he was conceding a stone.

That one bolted up last time out in a valuable class 2 contest at Newbury off 123, and the fourth and fifth home have also scored since to give the form a solid look.

Dashing Perk then ran no sort of race on his final start of the campaign when pulled-up at Kempton, but there was plenty to like about his run over this course and distance last month when fourth of eight to Modus in a class 2 off 131.

As usual he led and only got headed at the last after which he was unable to find any extra to be beaten 9 3/4 lengths.

That was a step back in the right direction and Dashing Perk is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off 1lb lower.

So if building on it, Dashing Perk looks nicely treated off 130 and weighted to run a huge race in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dashing Perk (13/2 Betfred, Boylesports, William Hill – BOG, paying 4 places)