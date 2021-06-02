Citron holds Major claims at the weights in Ripon sprint

Citron Major is on a handy mark at present, so now returned to a track he runs well makes plenty of appeal at 11/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Ripon (7.30)

This Nigel Tinkler trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed on two occasions in eight starts over course and distance.

The last of those successes came in July of last year in a class 3 where he quickened nicely to score by a length from Afandem off a mark of 83.

He was then far from disgraced off 88, again over course and distance when a 5 1/4 length sixth of 11 to Staxton in the class 2 David Chapman Memorial Handicap.

Citron Major then failed to shine in his last three starts of the campaign, but ran a cracker here on seasonal reappearance when chinned close home and beaten just 1/2 a length by Staxton in a class 2 off 84.

He got put up to 86 for that and hasn’t been at his best in two starts, but wasn’t totally disgraced in the last of those in a competitive class 2 at York when ninth of 18 to Mr Lupton.

Citron Major is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 off 84, just 1lb higher than when last victorious. It also also lower than his previous two wins in 2019 which came off 86 and 89.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form in a grade in which he boasts a 23.5 per cent strike rate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Citron Major (11/1 bet365 – BOG)