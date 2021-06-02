Empirestateofmind a play at 12s on handicap debut

Empirestateofmind looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind, so at 12/1 he makes plenty of appeal on debut in that sphere in the 1m handicap at Ripon today (6.20).

This John Quinn trained three-year-old has two starts as a juvenile and shaped getter than the bare result in the last of those in a class 4 at Chelmsford when a two length last of four to Sabousi.

After losing his place three form home he was keeping on well when finding himself short of room inside the last and unable to recover.

The winner ran off 81 when last seen in action, whilst the runner-up is now rated 74 and the third home 69.

Empirestateofmind was then off the track for 149 days before shaping better than the bare result at Ripon when a 9 3/4 length seventh off 11 to Raadobarg where he was never ideally placed after being switched at the start and subsequently not knocked about.

He now makes his handicap debut in this class 5 affair off 68 and I think that looks exploiatble judged on his aformenetioned run at Chelmsford.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Empirestateofmind (12/1 bet365 – BOG)