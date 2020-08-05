Joe’s Way worth siding with on handicap debut

Now stepped back up in trip, Joe’s Way looks a fascinating contender and worth siding with on handicap debut in the 7f handicap at Ayr today (3.40).

This Tim Easterby trained and Ontoawinner syndicate owned three-year-old has only had three starts and shaped nicely in the last two of those.

In the first at Catterick over 7f, he was held-up before making late headway to finish an 8 1/2 length sixth of 14 to Rebel Soldier.

Three of the first four home were officially rated 74, 72 and 77 going into the contest and Joe’s Way finished just a nose behind the firth home Trumpets Call who has since finished third on handicap debut off 65 in a class 6.

That suggests that Joe’s Way is potentially well-in here off an opening handicap mark of just 55 and he comes into the race on the back of an eye-catching run at Catterick over an inadequate trip of 5f.

After racing at the rear, he kept on nicely under a hands and heels ride to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over seven lengths when sixth of 10 to Stars In The Night.

The step back up to 7f is sure to suit and Joe’s Edge appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route.

With the yard also having landed a four-timer yesterday, he looks to have plenty going for him in this class 6 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Joe’s Way (11/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)