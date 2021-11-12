Class Act Can Score At Leafy Lingfield

Sadly, thanks to the dreaded covid I won’t be in Hong Kong this December for their amazing International meeting, but if I had been, I would expect to run in to William Muir and Martin Dwyer who currently plan to be there with Pyledriver.

That may not seem a relevant comment but the top-class four-year-old runs here over a woefully inadequate mile and a quarter, and you have to wonder if this is little more than a prep race before the main event?

He is classy enough that he should still prove far too good for these, but I won’t be going in big time – just in case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pyledriver 3.40pm Lingfield 9/4 Paddy Power and Betfair.