King Horse Can Get Back To Winning Ways

By the time this race is over I may well be telling myself that opposing Magistrato was a mistake, but as things stand I cannot resist the 6/1 about Caramelised here as an each way alternative. T

rained by Alan King whose horses continue in good form, he was an odds-on third last time out after pulling way too hard early on at Market Rasen, nine lengths behind Addosh. I

f we are brave enough to ignore that contest, he had beaten the same rival by an easy 19 lengths at Stratford, and with a hood tried for the first time here to help his attitude, he looks almost as good as the 7/4 favourite at more than three times the price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Caramelised 12.30pm Cheltenham 7/1 888.sport