Well Backed Elliott Horse Could Be The One

Well, I clearly have things all wrong for our first race of the day which is a concerning start but I am still happy to oppose the odds on favourite here erven if I do use the excuse of “value”.

Cape Gentleman hasn’t done anything wrong I agree but he has also made mistakes over his fences on both runs over the larger obstacles so far, but he was only rated 6lb superior to Riviere D’etel over hurdles (140 to 134), yet he has to give the Elliott horse 18lb today over fences. Add an easy chasing win for the selection at Fairyhouse and you can seem my remaining if nothing else and at 4/1, what’s not to like?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Riviere D’etel 12.38pm Punchestown 9/4 most bookmakers