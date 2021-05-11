Class-dropping Anythingtoday weighted to strike

Now dropped in grade having been eased further in the weights, Anythingtoday makes plenty of appeal in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (8.05).

This seven-year-old scored twice in 2019 when trained by David O’Meara, landing a class 4 at Newcastle off a mark of 87 before following-up in a class 3 at York off 94.

He has failed to get his head in front since but did post some very solid efforts in defeat last year after joining Roger Fell.

They include when a length runner-up to Fifth Position in a class 2 at Doncaster off 94 and a 1/2 length second of 19 to Mr Carpenter in a competitive class 3 affair at York off 92.

Anythingtoday is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 86 having been dropped another 3lb and shaped nicely last time out when a 2 3/4 length eighth of 11 in a class 3 at Newcastle.

He also now drops back down into class 4 company in which he has won once and been placed on three occasions in four starts.

Ben Sanderson also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and it makes Anythingtoday very much the one to be on at the weights in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Anythingtoday (2/1 generally available – use BOG firms)