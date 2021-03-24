On Springs a punt on handicap debut at Hereford

I think On Springs looks a potential improver on handicap debut and worth siding with at 13/2 in the 2m 5f hurdle contest on today’s card at Hereford (5.25).

This Ben Pauling trained six-year-old shaped with promise on debut in a bumper at Ascot when a 13 1/2 length seventh of 16 to Where’s Tom in a race which has worked out well.

The runner-up Llandinabo Lad has won twice over hurdles since and finished runner-up in a Grade 2 at Ascot to the the very smart My Drogo off an official rating of 141.

Third home Third Time Lucki, who came third, has won three of his six starts over the obstacles and ran very well last time out when a 3 1/4 length sixth of 25 to Belfast Banter in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 143.

Highway One O Two – who came fourth – went on to win his first three starts over hurdles and is now rated 137, whilst the fifth home Sometimes Always has also gone on to taste success on three occasions.

On Springs backed that up with a solid second in a bumper at Sedgefield but has so far failed to get competitive in three starts over the obstacles.

However, he hasn’t been knocked about and looks to have been brought along steadily with handicaps in mind.

He now makes his debut in that sphere off a mark of 99 and judge on his aforementioned Ascot run that looks exploitable in this very winnable looking class 5 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way On Springs (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)